Man travels to Houston with his boat and one courageous goal: Try to ‘save some lives’

HOUSTON – A man traveled to the Houston area with his boat and one goal: To “save some lives.”

Austin Kellerman, the news director at KARK 4, posted a video to Twitter of the man being interviewed.

The man told a reported he brought his boat to the Houston area from Texas City.

“We’re going to try to save some lives,” he said.

Residents in the Houston area woke Sunday to flooded streets and homes, submerged cars and news of high water rescues after Harvey dumped between 15 and 30 inches of rain on the city overnight.

The National Weather Service predicted that the city could see as much as 50 inches of rain.