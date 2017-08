RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting at an apartment complex near North Carolina State University killed a man on Sunday, according to Raleigh police.

Officers told WTVD that around 3:16 a.m. they responded to a call about a loud party at the 5900 block of Wolf Glen Court.

When police arrived they found a 23-year-old man on a breezeway with a gunshot injury. The man was taken to WakeMed, where he died.