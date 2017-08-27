Body found in Caswell County field, officers work to determine if it’s linked to missing man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. – An unidentified body has been found in a field in Caswell County and Burlington police are working to determine if it’s linked to the disappearance of Harold Dean Simpson.

Burlington police received information at about 6 p.m. Friday which led investigators to the area of Totten Road in Caswell County, according to a Burlington police press release.

Robert Simpson, Harold’s son, told FOX8 his family is confident the body found is his father’s. He suspected the worst after police linked a wanted couple out of Virginia with his father’s disappearance.

“I realized something probably ugly had happened,” Simpson said.

Simpson said his father knew Penny Dawson and was likely trying to help the couple when he went missing.

“He was good to a fault for trying to help people and the fault turned around and bit him,” Simpson said.

Police have not confirmed if it’s the body of Simpson, who was reported missing to the Burlington Police Department on August 19.

The unidentified body will be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for examination and identification.

Anyone with any information can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, with a possible cash reward.