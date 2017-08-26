Woman dies after crashing into North Carolina police patrol car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman died after the car she was driving crashed into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Department patrol car in Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, according to WSOC.

Police said a Honda Accord, driven by Lachandra Ciera McCorkle, 25, pulled out in front of an on-duty officer’s patrol car at a stop sign, and the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the officer is a community coordinator for the Metro Division and was headed to a community meeting at the time.

Corby Watkins said he heard the crash as he was working at a car wash.

“It’s tragic,” Watkins said. “We ran over there to help her.. We just seen the girl in bad shape and the officer getting out of his car.”

Read more: WSOC