Walmart employee’s act of kindness after elderly shopper falls down goes viral on Facebook

EVANS, Ga. – A Walmart employee’s act of kindness toward an ill elderly customer is inspiring others on social media.

Brittany McKee posted to Facebook on Thursday that an elderly woman fell to the ground while shopping at a Walmart in Evans, Ga.

An employee at the store, identified only as Jason, sat next to the woman as she regained orientation.

“The Walmart staff was amazing,” McKee posted on Facebook, alongside a photo. “They kept in contact with dispatch as we waited on the bus to arrive. Then there was Jason. I don’t know his last name, but this man, no questions asked got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him.”

McKee told FOX8 that she was told that the employee will be rewarded by Walmart for being an outstanding example.