Police looking for Winston-Salem man reported missing by his family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Officers responded to the home of 50-year-old John Marc Kaufholz in the 2400 block of Northwick Drive to try to find him, Winston-Salem police said in a press release Saturday morning.

Kaufholz drives a black 4-door 2008 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and black rims. His vehicle is also missing, according to police.

Police have provided a photo of Kaufholz, who is described as a white male standing 6’2” and weighing about 200 pounds with a clean-shaven head.

Anyone with any information on Kaufholz’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.