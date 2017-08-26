Dog spotted roaming around Texas neighborhood carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey

SINTON, Texas – A dog in Texas has been spotted carrying an entire bag of dog food following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Weather.com reported that the dog is a golden retriever named Otis and was roaming around a Sinton, Texas neighborhood after his owner let him out.

Local resident Tiele Dockens posted the photo of the dog with his dog food to Facebook on Saturday, where it had more than 20,000 shares.

Dockens said Otis was headed toward his home when the photo was taken and his owner said he made it back.

Hurricane Harvey drenched southeastern Texas on Saturday, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Dockens told Weather.com that families in the area are starting to clean up, but the town is still out of water and power.