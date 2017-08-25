Suspects arrested after gunshots fired at Greensboro police conducting search warrant

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three people were arrested and drugs and weapons seized after gunshots were fired at Greensboro police officers conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.

It happened at 3322 A Beck St. at about 5:45 a.m. as officers were searching for narcotics, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the warrant was granted after officers investigated a tip indicating that illicit drugs were possibly being sold there.

As officers entered the home, they were met with gunfire. No officer was stuck by bullets. Police did not return fire.

Virgil Lee Ireland, 40; Dennise Michelle Breeze, 48, and Deonta Duran Staton, 21, all of Greensboro, face various charges in connection to the shooting.

Police seized two firearms, 17 grams of heroin, three grams of powder MDMA, 294 grams of crack/cocaine, 2,323 grams of marijuana, and $2,040 in cash from the search.