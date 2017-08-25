× Suspect accused of stabbing mother, daughter in Eden has been charged

EDEN, N.C. — The suspect accused of stabbing a mother and her child in Eden last week has been charged, according to a press release.

Christopher Raymond Ellison, 35, of 621 North Street in Eden, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing was reported at the Brownstone Commons apartments at 1012 Apt. 1 on Georgia Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Arriving officers found two stabbing victims at the scene, a 44-year-old mother and a 7-year-old daughter.

A few blocks away, officers found Ellison, the suspect, near Knott Street and New Street and there was an altercation that ended with police shooting Ellison.

Ellison has been released from the hospital and was escorted by Eden Police to the Wentworth Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $1 million bond. His court date is set for Sept. 5.

The woman and child were also taken to a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.