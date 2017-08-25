This week’s FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Rookie Anchor is Matthew Shealy, a senior at Atkins High School.
Rookie Anchor: Matthew Shealy
-
Rookie Anchor: Brandon Freeze, of Southern Alamance
-
FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Your place for all things FOX8 Friday Football 2017
-
FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard: Week 1
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
High Point community hopes to save local Food Lion
-
3 with ties to App State football charged after player stabbed in fight
-
Carolina Panthers announce Marty Hurney as interim GM
-
-
Helmet ratings used to keep local high school football players safe
-
Third Elon football player turns himself in for secret peeping
-
DJ Reader, NFL player and former Grimsley star, visits FOX8