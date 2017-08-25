Rich Piana, professional bodybuilder, dies at 46

Professional bodybuilder Rich Piana has died after going into a coma following a medical emergency, according to TMZ Sports. He was 46.

Piana collapsed while getting a haircut on August 7. His girlfriend, Chanel, tried to revive him but was unable to wake him.

The bodybuilder was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed into a medically induced coma, but was unable to recover.

A preliminary search at his apartment revealed more than 20 bottles of steroids and a white powder. It’s unclear if the substances played a role in his death.

Piana competed in professional bodybuilding, produced videos for his YouTube channel and had more than 1 million Instagram followers.