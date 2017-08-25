Reidsville man charged for running into Dollar General employee with vehicle

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man has been charged in connection with a store employee being struck by a car at Dollar General, according to a news release.

Christopher Mark Roberts has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 16 at about 2:40 p.m., the store manager of the Dollar General located at 3143 U.S. 158 East in Reidsville attempted to confront a man and a woman who were reportedly leaving the store without paying for merchandise in their possession.

The female suspect pushed the store manager out of the way and the man and woman both left the store and got into a silver Saturn.

An employee of the Dollar General then tried to get the license tag information off the vehicle and was subsequently struck when the suspect’s vehicle backed into her as they fled.

The employee received minor injuries as a result of the assault and was taken to a local hospital.

Surveillance footage pictures of the suspects were turned over to sheriff’s investigators.

Roberts was already in custody in the Rockingham County Jail on unrelated charges. He was given an additional $10,000 secured bond. His court date is set for Sept. 13.