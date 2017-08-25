Principal meant no offense by alleged ‘leggings make girls over size 2 look fat’ remark

principal said Thursday she didn’t mean to “hurt or offend” any students when she made comments that some interpreted as body shaming, WCIV reported.

Social media posts and an audio recording given to WCIV show Taylor said girls “look fat” in leggings unless they’re a size 0 or size 2.

“(Leggings are) meant to wear underneath a long shirt that covers your heiny, or a long sweater of some type, or a dress. It is not meant to be your actual pants, and if you have a shirt that comes to here, then you are showing everything. Yes, everything,” the woman said.

The woman then continued, saying leggings do not look flattering on girls above certain sizes.

“The sad thing is with that, ladies — if someone has not told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now — unless you are a size zero or a two, and you wear something like that, even though you are not fat, you look fat,” the woman said.

Below in full is Principal Taylor’s statement on the situation:

“Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body. I addressed a comment made during a 10th grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way. I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success. After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year. Stratford High is a very caring community, and I want to thank all of our parents and students who have offered their support to me and provided me with an opportunity to directly address their concern. I am very proud to be a Stratford Knight.”

