This week’s play of the night comes from the Dudley at Ragsdale match-up.
Play of the Night: Dudley at Ragsdale
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
Dog learns to bark in a whisper so he can play without waking neighbors
-
Loretta Lynn, country music legend, hospitalized after suffering a stroke
-
Former Dudley, UNC star P.J. Hairston arrested
-
-
Teen dies after falling from 3rd-story balcony at NC beach
-
FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 2
-
Your place for all things FOX8 Friday Football 2017
-
Coach Talk: Johnny Boykin, head coach of Ragsdale
-
ESPN under fire for taking announcer named Robert Lee off UVA game
-
-
Play of the Night, from Asheboro at Randleman
-
Rookie Anchor: Brandon Freeze, of Southern Alamance
-
Rookie Anchor: Matthew Shealy