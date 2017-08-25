NC man accused of trying to lure mother, daughter into home for sex

TARBORO, N.C. — An Edgecombe County man is accused of trying to solicit a teenage girl for sex, according to WTVD.

Authorities arrested Jerry Holloman, 65, in Tarboro, on Wednesday, after receiving information that he was trying to get the 14-year-old and her mother to come to his home for sexual purposes.

Law enforcement was notified immediately when the teen was contacted by Holloman online. Detectives set up a location for the teen and Holloman to meet, that’s where they took him into custody. Officials said the minor was never in harm’s way.

Holloman is charged with the following crimes: Solicitation of a child by computer or other electronic device and solicitation of child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in appearance at meeting location. The suspect has been jailed in the Edgecombe County Detention center under a $1 million bond.