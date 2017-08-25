Man killed in Charleston restaurant identified as executive chef

A man killed Thursday in a shooting at a Charleston restaurant was the executive chef there, WCIV reported.

Anthony Shane Whiddon, 37, was pronounced dead after a “disgruntled employee” entered Virginia’s on King restaurant, and shot him.

Whiddon was the executive chef at Virginia’s on King, a Southern-style restaurant in the heart of downtown. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Virginia’s on King website says the following about Whiddon:

“Shane Whiddon’s passion for the kitchen was influenced by his love for hunting, fishing, gardening, and time spent with family and friends. He has a true appreciation for the ritual of breaking bread, which was instilled in him by his grandmother’s passion for providing meals that created memories.”

The suspect accused of shooting Whiddon and taking a hostage has not yet been named. The suspect was shot by police. His condition is unknown.