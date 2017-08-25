× Man involved in motorcycle crash in Greensboro last month has died

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man involved in motorcycle crash in Greensboro last month has died.

On July 1 at 10:04 p.m. Edward Merritt Jr. was operating a 2005 Harley Davidson east on Interstate 40 and failed to navigate the split at Interstate 73.

The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and Merritt Jr. lost control and was ejected.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Randolph County Hospice took over care and Merritt died on Thursday at their facility.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.