Man charged with inciting a riot after social media post involving Alamance County Historic Courthouse

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested after authorities said that he posted a threat to social media involving the Alamance County Historic Courthouse and monument in Graham.

Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr., 24, of Graham, was arrested Friday and has been charged with inciting a riot.

The suspect is accused of posting to social media on Aug. 14 a threat that involved “blowing the courthouse up.”

Jeffries has a “significant” criminal record, according to Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski. He was jailed under a $10,000 bond.