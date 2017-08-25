FOX8 High School Football Scoreboard

Man charged with inciting a riot after social media post involving Alamance County Historic Courthouse

Posted 4:17 pm, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, August 25, 2017

Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr., 24, of Graham

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A man was arrested after authorities said that he posted a threat to social media involving the Alamance County Historic Courthouse and monument in Graham.

Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr., 24, of Graham, was arrested Friday and has been charged with inciting a riot.

The suspect is accused of posting to social media on Aug. 14 a threat that involved “blowing the courthouse up.”

Jeffries has a “significant” criminal record, according to Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski. He was jailed under a $10,000 bond.