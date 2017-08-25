“I was horrified”: Mother of cheerleader forced into splits speaks out

Warning: The video is difficult to watch and may be considered disturbing to some

A mother is speaking out after cellphone video emerged that appears to show her daughter being forced to perform a painful exercise.

Ally Wakefield, a 13-year-old high school freshman, can be seen on video screaming while other cheerleaders held her — their coach pushing her leg down to do splits.

She was begging them to stop.

“I was horrified,” Kirsten, Ally’s mother, told CBS News. “My daughter showed them to me while I was driving … I almost hit a car and ran off the road.”

The coach, Ozell Williams, told a local newspaper the videos were taken out of context and insisted this was normal training for splits.

He and other school administrators have been suspended.

Ally is now going to a physical therapist. “It caused her muscle tissue to tear and her ligaments, as well as pulling a hamstring,” Kirsten said.