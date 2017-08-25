Greensboro to focus on improving downtown area in the coming months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – In the coming months, the City of Greensboro will focus its attention to improving the downtown area.

“One of the key things is with an estimated $500 million over the next few years being invested into downtown Greensboro, the voters voted in investing $25 million in a downtown streetscape plan,” said Zack Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro, Inc.

The money that will be spent is from the bonds package that was passed last November.

Money will go toward potential road improvements and enhancing sidewalks that could open room for more outdoor dining.

“When you go to any prospering community, that’s what they have,” Matheny mentioned.

The project is focusing on enhancing Elm, Bellemeade, Davie, Eugene and Church streets.

“So, this is a major investment in Greensboro,” Matheny said.

The city will hold public meetings on this that will start in the fall. The planning process could take another 10-12 months.

