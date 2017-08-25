Forsyth Sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital after suspicious vehicle call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. -- Two Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital after responding to a suspicious vehicle call Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley tells FOX8 that around 7:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Davis Farm Lane, off of Vienna Dozier Road, in Pfafftown.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who appeared to be impaired. Deputies then called for EMS to respond and assess the man’s medical condition.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, two deputies began to feel light-headed and radioed asking for EMS assistance.

The deputies were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where Stanley says they are “in good shape,” adding that they never lost consciousness and remained alert.

Firefighters and HAZMAT personnel responded to the scene, trying to assess if there was anything in the vehicle which could have caused the medical issues.

The man who was originally inside the vehicle was treated on scene, but also remained alert and conscious, according to Stanley.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Developing…