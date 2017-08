× 3 lanes of I-85 Business in Guilford County closed due to tractor-trailer crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound are closed Friday morning due to a tractor-trailer crashing into a ditch.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 35 at 11:09 a.m. The road is expected to reopen at about 1:10 p.m.