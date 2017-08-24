Teen found dead behind Winston-Salem business ‘a human, a friend, a kid who didn’t deserve this’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old homicide victim found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the head was registered as an incoming senior at Carver High School, the school system confirmed.

Eduardo Vladimir Barrientos’ body was found Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. more than a 15-minute drive from his home in the 4200 block of Winnabow Road.

Railroad workers performing a routine line check found his body on a pathway in the wooded area behind Sunnyside Ice, at 2001 Glendale St., 20 feet from the tracks.

Friends and family took to Facebook to express their heartbreak at the loss of Barrientos, who was less than a week shy of starting his senior year.

