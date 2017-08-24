Stoneville man charged with possession of explosive devices

STONEVILLE, N.C. — A Stoneville man was arrested after police found him with pipe bombs, according to a news release.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy saw a golf cart traveling south on Business 220 in the area of Piedmont Stone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the golf cart was a juvenile. The name of the juvenile will not be released.

The passenger was identified as Terry Michael Martin, 43, of 433 Janet Road in Stoneville. During the course of the deputy’s investigation, two devices believed to be improvised explosive devices were located in the golf cart.

As a result of the findings, the area was secured. The Greensboro Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were contacted and responded. The devices were safely detonated on scene.

Martin has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He received a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 6.