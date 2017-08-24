State Department warns citizens about travel to Cancun, Cozumel

Those planning an upcoming vacation may want to take note.

The U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico, expanding its list to include some of the country’s most popular tourist locations such as Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Cozumel, and Playa del Carmen.

The warning is due to “the activities of criminal organizations” in the area.

“U.S. citizens should be aware that according to Government of Mexico statistics, the state of Quintana Roo experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to 2016. While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted criminal organization assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Shooting incidents, in which innocent bystanders have been injured or killed, have occurred.”

U.S. government personnel and their families are already prohibited from personal travel to all areas to which the State Department recommends “defer non-essential travel. Employees are also not allowed to go to adult clubs or gambling establishments in the states of Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, and Nayarit.

The update replaces a warning issued in December 2016.

