State Department warns citizens about travel to Cancun, Cozumel

Posted 12:11 pm, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:12PM, August 24, 2017

View of a mirador on a beach of cozumel island in Quintana Roo state, Mexico on March 28, 2017. Located in the Mexican Caribbean, Cozumel is an island formed of limestone rock that comes from the reefs and is the third largest in Mexico. The Puerto Morelos Reef has been declared a National Park and forms part of the second largest barrier reef in the world. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SLIM (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

Those planning an upcoming vacation may want to take note.

The U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for Mexico, expanding its list to include some of the country’s most popular tourist locations such as Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Cozumel, and Playa del Carmen.

The warning is due to “the activities of criminal organizations” in the area.

“U.S. citizens should be aware that according to Government of Mexico statistics, the state of Quintana Roo experienced an increase in homicide rates compared to 2016. While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted criminal organization assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Shooting incidents, in which innocent bystanders have been injured or killed, have occurred.”

U.S. government personnel and their families are already prohibited from personal travel to all areas to which the State Department recommends “defer non-essential travel. Employees are also not allowed to go to adult clubs or gambling establishments in the states of Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, and Nayarit.

The update replaces a warning issued in December 2016.

View the entire list here.