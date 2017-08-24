Rate hike coming for 50,000 Blue Cross customers

You may have to open your wallet a bit wider for health insurance next year.

In 2018, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina customers will have to switch plans under the Affordable Care Act.

Currently, 50,000 people in the state are exempt from the ACA and were able to keep their old plans.

The switch means customers could pay quite a bit more.

Blue Cross Blue Shield executives say the company will start notifying its customers next month about the changes.

The impacted customers are on “grandfathered” plans.

Blue Cross says in a blog post that women over 50 and young men are expected to pay more, while older men and young women will pay less.