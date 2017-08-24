Piglets rescued from barn fire served as sausage to firefighters who rescued them

WILTSHIRE, UK — A British farmer thanked firefighters for saving her 18 piglets and two sows from a barn fire by giving them sausages made from the rescued animals.

In February, the animals were saved from the blaze by Pewsey firefighters in Wiltshire, the BBC reports. To thank them, farm manager Rachel Rivers gave them sausage from the pigs.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals responded to the incident, saying the piglets were “no better off” for escaping the fire.

Rivers defended the move, saying farming is her livelihood and way of life.

“I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain,” Rivers said.

The fire department initially posted pictures from its barbecue on Facebook.

However, the Pewsey Fire Station has since removed the photos from its page and issued an apology.

The post read, “In regard to a recent post on this page. We recognise that this has caused offence to some. We apologise for this and as such have removed the post.”

The fire service saved these pigs bacon in February, now they've had them as sausages! pic.twitter.com/UyZmAYvMiz — BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) August 23, 2017