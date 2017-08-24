× NC man faces more than a dozen sex charges across 2 states

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing more than a dozen sex charges involving children in two states.

Deputies arrested Parrish Williams on a fugitive warrant out of Nevada for indecent liberties with a child, WSOC reports.

Authorities found photographs of children involved in sexual activities when they searched his Monroe home.

He’s also facing 12 counts of sexual exploitation charges in North Carolina.

Williams used to work for the Bureau of Federal Prisons.