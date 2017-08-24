Man dies after falling nearly 75 feet from NC waterfall

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed after he fell from a North Carolina waterfall Wednesday afternoon.

Kim Quang Le, 24, a Vietnam citizen in the U.S. on a Student/Employee Authorization Card, was living in Virginia, according to WLOS. He was in Transylvania County on a camping trip and was visiting the falls with a group of four friends.

Authorities say Le fell 50-75 feet from the top of the waterfall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said he was climbing up the side of the falls and across the top of the falls before he fell.

Moore Cove Falls is on a trail about 0.7 miles from U.S. 276 between Looking Glass Falls and Sliding Rock in Pisgah National Forest.