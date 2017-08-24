Man arrested after human remains found behind Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in connection with two decomposing bodies found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex last month, according to a press release.

At about 8:45 p.m. on July 17, officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment at 100 Stagecoach Road after family reported not hearing from a 40-year-old woman. When family members got to the home, they noticed a window had been broken.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

On Aug. 10, Tyrone Donte Gladden was arrested and charged with two counts of concealment of death.

Police have also identified 40-year-old Devette Carnetta Campbell and 35-year-old Gary Michael Craig Jr. as the deceased.

The cause of death and specific details of the arrest are not being released due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

Gladden is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.