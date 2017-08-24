Man accused of throwing 1-month-old son into ceiling to stop his crying

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is accused of choking and throwing his one-month-old son into a ceiling fan to stop him from crying.

Robert Jones Jr., 24, is charged with six counts of child abuse by injury after confessing to causing the infant’s injuries from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, according to Tulsa World.

An affidavit says Jones and the child’s mother took the baby to the hospital when he began having seizures. Doctors determined that he had two skull fractures and a brain bleed.

Jones told police he grabbed his son by the throat, shook him and smothered him to muffle his cries. He then slammed the baby against a changing table and threw him into a ceiling fan.

At last word, the infant was in critical condition.

Jones is being held on a $1 million bail.