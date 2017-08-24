High Point police continue investigation after woman shot outside her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in High Point on Brentwood Street.

Officers tell FOX8 that around 10 p.m. that night someone knocked on a woman’s door. Just 10 minutes later, the 41-year-old stepped outside and was shot in the torso area.

A van nearby was also shot up to three times.

People living in the neighborhood tell us they heard anywhere from four to five gun shots.

This after what seemed like a break from the recent shootings.

“Then this one happened and for me, it makes my fight more. You know, I have to do more now,” said Patrick Wall, a family friend of victim.

Wall recently decided to take his fight to stop the violence to streets.

“We're making posters, stop the violence posters, increase the peace posters, rest in peace signs... anything that will raise awareness to the youth and to the parents and to the people of the community to let them know that we are tired of all of the violence. People want to live,” he said.

About a month ago, Wall launched the "Make a Sign, Take a Sign" campaign. It is a grassroots effort to try and save lives.

“Whatever it will take to reach back and give back to the community. We're willing to do it,” he said.

The woman shot is expected to be OK.

Police have not released her name and so far, no arrests have been made.

