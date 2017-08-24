Heart now sits atop Durham Confederate monument

A heart, made of metal, was added overnight to the pedestal that was for the now crumpled Confederate statue outside the old courthouse on East Main Street in downtown Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. — More than a week after protesters toppled a Confederate statue outside the old courthouse in downtown Durham, a new addition has now been added to the monument, WTVD reports.

A heart, made of metal, was added overnight to the pedestal that was for the now crumpled statue of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle.

The statue on East Main Street went up nearly a century ago, dedicated “in memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

No word on the mysterious artist or who placed the heart.

On Aug 14, as a crowd of protesters approached the monument, climbing it and attaching a yellow nylon rope around it. The protesters then pulled until the soldier came crashing to the ground.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze statue.

A total of eight statues have been charged in connection with the incident. More arrests are expected.