Heart now sits atop Durham Confederate monument

DURHAM, N.C. — More than a week after protesters toppled a Confederate statue outside the old courthouse in downtown Durham, a new addition has now been added to the monument, WTVD reports.

A heart, made of metal, was added overnight to the pedestal that was for the now crumpled statue of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle.

The statue on East Main Street went up nearly a century ago, dedicated “in memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

No word on the mysterious artist or who placed the heart.

On Aug 14, as a crowd of protesters approached the monument, climbing it and attaching a yellow nylon rope around it. The protesters then pulled until the soldier came crashing to the ground.

Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze statue.

A total of eight statues have been charged in connection with the incident. More arrests are expected.