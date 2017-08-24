Harvey is now a hurricane

A hurricane hunter plane flying through Harvey has found the storm is now a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It could become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph, according to the center. Previously, the storm was projected to just reach Category 1 status.

Texans are filling sandbags, stocking up on water and boarding up windows ahead of Harvey, and while hurricane-force winds are a concern as the storm rebuilds strength in the Gulf of Mexico, its potential deluge and subsequent flooding may be a big danger as well, according to meteorologists.

The system weakened before reaching tropical storm status early Thursday and is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas, then stall over the state, the hurricane center said.

Track Harvey

“Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge, and possible hurricane conditions to portions of the Texas coast beginning on Friday,” the weather service said.

Slow storm means more rain

As of 11 a.m., Harvey was about 380 miles southeast of Port O’Connor Texas, and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

It’s expected to bring 12 to 20 inches of rain — with isolated instances where rainfall totals could reach 30 inches — to the Texas coast, the service said.

Rainfall amounts increase exponentially when a storm moves at a slower speed, as Harvey’s been doing. Earlier this week, the National Hurricane Center warned, “The system is likely to slow down once it reaches the coast, increasing the threat of a prolonged period of heavy rain and flooding across portions of Texas, southwest Louisiana, and northeastern Mexico into early next week.”

Compounding potential problems is the tidal cycle. If peak storm surge arrives during high tide, parts of the coast could see 2 to 7 feet of flooding, with the potential of 6 to 10 feet between Padre Island National Seashore and Sargent, Texas.

While it has been nine years since Texas last saw a hurricane, the state is no stranger to devastating flooding from tropical systems. In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison was a multibillion-dollar disaster for the state, specifically Houston. Allison became nearly stationary for days, dropping more than 30 inches of rain across portions of the city.

Facing pump problems, New Orleans braces for Harvey

A hurricane watch is in effect from north of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande, with a storm surge watch stretching north to High Island, on Galveston Bay.

Harvey could be the first hurricane to hit Texas since 2008 when Hurricane Ike smashed the coast near Galveston. The storm killed 21 people in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, and caused widespread destruction.