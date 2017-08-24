× Greensboro man sentenced to 6 years in prison on child pornography charge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dantre Davis, 28, of Greensboro, pleaded guilty on June 5 to one count of receipt of child pornography occurring from February 2016 to April 2016.

Davis was sentenced by United States District Judge Loretta C. Biggs to 72 months imprisonment followed by 15 years supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit a laptop computer and two external storage drives containing child pornography.

Investigators searched Davis’ home on April 5, 2016, after observing child pornography being shared online from Davis’ IP address. They found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on the computer and storage devices in Davis’ home.

At the time, Davis was a licensed physician assistant in North Carolina.