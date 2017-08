WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s FOX Fall Fan Fest at BB&T Ballpark this Saturday.

Come see the Dash in their final home stand of the season, and get a sneak peek at some of the exciting new shows coming this fall to FOX. There will be all kinds of prizes, giveaways and be sure to arrive early and see FOX8’s very own Katie Nordeen throw out the first pitch.

It’s FOX Fall Fan Fest, this Saturday at BB&T Ballpark in Winston Salem.