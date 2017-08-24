DOT seeks input for Kernersville interchange project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The N.C. Department of Transportation held an input meeting in Kernersville Thursday night to get feedback on an interchange project that will be built off Business 40 in west Kernersville.

DOT unveiled their recommendations for the updates at the meeting. It gave two options for the structure of the interchange, one with loops, the other with ramps. Both options connect Big Mill Farm Road and Harmon Creek Road.

DOT also recommend expanding Big Mill Farm Road and Hopkins Road to two lanes with a median.

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the project. says this will be part of a loop that is expected to be built around Kernersville.

Ivey says the DOT created the recommended plan for the project based off previous input about traffic, pedestrian and bike safety.

It received more feedback Thursday night at the meeting. Dozens of people came out to get information about the project. North of Business 40, where many of the changes are expected, is a heavily residential area.

”I think it's a great community,” said Ronald Wilkins, who lives in that area. “It is very quiet, people are very friendly. We haven't had any problems as of yet and hopefully we won't have any problems.”

Wilkins main concern is the possible noise created by traffic.

“What we've tried to do is try to take all those different comments, opinions, interviews and come up with a plan that we think sort of balances all this out,” Ivey said. “It gives a good project and a good roadway for the people that need access, that need to be able to get in and around Kernersville and trying to minimize its impacts to those residents who are in the subdivision.”

Construction on the interchange is expected to start in 2022 and take about two years.