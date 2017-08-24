Davidson County deputies searching for shooting suspect

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting at a group of people standing in a front yard Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to Bethany Church Road in reference to a possible shooting. Investigators say a man fired several gunshots from his vehicle at the group, hitting a victim.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, deputies identified Deontrae Devoil Young-Kirkpatrick as the suspect.

Young-Kirkpatrick faces two charges of assault by pointing a gun and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about Young-Kirkpatrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 272-2100.