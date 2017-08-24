Charleston police responding to ‘active shooter situation’

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in Charleston, South Carolina, are working an “active shooter situation,” according to Charles Francis, a spokesman for the Charleston Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

An owner of a nearby boutique said the police activity is focused around Virginia’s on King, a restaurant in the heart of downtown.

“Right now the streets are full of SWAT and police and people heavily armed. They are blocking off the whole block,” said Sarah Cobb, owner of MOSA boutique.

Cobb described evacuations of nearby businesses and officers with guns pointed toward the restaurant.

Witnesses say a man walked out of the restaurant’s kitchen with a loaded revolver and said: “there’s a new boss in town,” the Post and Courier reports.

The gunman has been described as looking like “an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look.”

There are reports of a shooting at 412 King Street. The suspect is at large. Please stay indoors and avoid the area. — Charleston Law (@Charleston_Law) August 24, 2017