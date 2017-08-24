Burlington couple sought by Virginia police captured in Minnesota

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have been notified by the Virginia State Police that Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson, of Burlington, have been taken into custody in west central Minnesota, according to Assistant Chief Chris Verdeck.

The two are wanted by Virginia police for a shooting that injured an elderly woman.

Burlington police believe the couple may have something to do with the disappearance of 84-year-old Harold Simpson but Simpson was not with them when they were arrested by Minnesota officers.

Verdeck says Burlington investigators are continuing to work on the Simpson disappearance and may travel to Minnesota to interview Castorina and Dawson about the case.