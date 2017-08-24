16 North Carolinians win big in Powerball drawing — including a $1M prize

It wasn’t $759 million, but 16 North Carolinians won big in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The second-largest Powerball jackpot ever was sold in Massachusetts, but nine Powerball tickets won $50,000, six Power Play tickets won $200,000 and one lucky ticket won $1 million.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at the Food Lion on East Wilson Avenue in Creedmoor in Granville County.

The 16 winning tickets matched some of the Powerball numbers, but none lined up all six numbers drawn.

“We are happy to see so many North Carolinians win big and their checks are waiting for them,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “This was also a big win for education in our state.”

The winning tickets were sold at:

Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville (Rockingham County)

Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)

M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)

Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)

Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)

Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $758.7 million as an annuity, or $480.5 million cash, before the drawing and was won by a single ticket sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts. It is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket for any lottery game in U.S. history.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Four North Carolina players have won Powerball jackpots in the past, winning $74.5 million to $188 million.