Where does the money go after the Powerball craze?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wednesday, many in our area went out to their local convenience store to play their chances at $700 million.

School districts are also in the game. What you spend goes towards education and school districts like Guilford County often get the question, where specifically does the money go?

“We get from our community, from our parents, from a lot people -- even people who aren’t really affiliated with the school district but hear us asking for more dollars, you know, 'What’s going on with the lottery? Aren’t you getting lottery money?'" said Angie Henry, Guilford County Schools chief financial officer.

Since 2006, more than $5 billion has gone to education through the lottery.

Last year over $235 million went to GCS. However, per the district, that lottery money goes directly to the state, which uses some of it towards K-12 public education statewide.

The state then sends money directly to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners which made the decision several years back to use it to pay down debt from 2008 school bonds.

This school year, about $4.7 million will go to the county commissioners, which is down from previous years.

“So, the lottery dollars have been used to supplant some of the state funding we’ve received in the past. We also use dollars in Guilford County for school construction. Those dollars have been decreased since the lottery first started when we used to receive in the $10-$11 million range. Now we are down to getting less than $5 million,” Henry said.

Guilford County Schools tells FOX8 that money they get from the state for books, teacher development and other needs has dropped since 2008.

The school board will meet Thursday night to discuss this year’s money.