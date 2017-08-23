× Virginia police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Burlington couple after shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia police are searching for a Burlington couple wanted in connection with a shooting

Sean D. Castorina, 42, of Burlington, N.C., and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C., are both charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm following a shooting at a Nelson County home, WTVR reports.

“The incident began at 6:48 p.m. August 21 when the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. “Further investigation revealed the Cobalt was registered to an elderly North Carolina man who had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department-NC. Burlington, N.C. Police were also looking for Castorina and Dawson, who had been reported missing.”

The Nelson County Sheriff received a 911 call Tuesday night about a shooting at a home on Laurel Road.

“When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound,” the state police spokesperson said. “Missing from the same residence is a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red, squared-off bumper. The pickup truck has a North Carolina license plate, DHN 5418, affixed to the bumper.”

The shooting victim is recovering at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to search for Castorina and Dawson. Castorina has family in Norfolk, police said.

“Both are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached,” police added.