Man who was subject of NC manhunt charged with murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of killing another man and leading police on a multi-day manhunt through a national forest has been charged with murder.

Phillip Stroupe II was charged Monday with the murder of 68-year-old Thomas Bryson, WLOS reports.

Stroupe was captured In McDowell County on July 27, 2017. Bryson’s body was discovered off Glenn Bridge Road in Arden three days later.

Stroupe II was also indicted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping. His father, Phillip Michael Stroupe, Sr., was indicted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

The younger Stroupe currently faces more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $2 million bond.