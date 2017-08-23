× NC A&T student accused in campus killing extradited back to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The N.C. A&T student accused in a campus killing in April is back in the city, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Samad Dawson was extradited from Philadelphia Tuesday night, said Capt. Nathaniel Davis, commander of Greensboro’s criminal investigations division. He had his first court appearance today.

Dawson, 20, of Philadelphia was arrested at his home Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Kimeko Dejuan James.

He faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held at the Guilford County jail without bail.