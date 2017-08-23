Mom born during eclipse gives birth during eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Like mother like daughter.

An Iowa woman born during an eclipse in 1979 gave birth on Monday -- during the eclipse.

Dawn Gettler was born during the previous American solar eclipse on Feb. 26, 1979. Her daughter, named Clair, was born several days later than expected, which made for a stellar surprise.

"We were kind of hoping to have her on the 17th because that's my husband's birthday so he kind of wanted a birthday baby but she held out for Monday the eclipse day," Dawn told KCRG.

The next solar eclipse will be in 2024.