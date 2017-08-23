Military couple gets married during eclipse

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A military couple took advantage of Monday’s rare phenomenon and got married under the eclipse.

Alexis Greenleaf and Terran Travis met while they were serving in the Navy, according to WCNC. They were both separately deployed to Guam and happened to work on a small base together.

When they began to talk about marriage, Greenleaf brought up the idea of getting married during the solar eclipse at her family’s historic home in South Carolina.

Travis, who Greenleaf describes as “a bit of a nerd,” agreed to the once-in-a-lifetime photo-op.

The couple eventually hired Nicholas Gore Wedding to capture the beautiful moment.

“We were looking for someone who was good with lighting. We only had that one minute and 43 seconds to get it just right,” she said.

While everyone else was enjoying an eclipse viewing party on their wedding day, the couple stepped away and snapped the beautiful photo.