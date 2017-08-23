Man accused of killing father in Greensboro double homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide in Greensboro early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:35 a.m., Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at 2406 Flora Vista Road. Upon arrival, they found the men with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sean Tyler Simmons was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were identified by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon as Brian Kirk Simmons, the suspect’s father, and Barry Dale Rodgers.

Simmons is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. David Pruitt at (336) 641-5965 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.