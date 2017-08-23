High Point organization helps fill recovering addicts emotional, spiritual needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Four months ago, Allen Grissett came to Naaman's Recovery Village looking for a change.

"A couple different thing but my main one was crack cocaine," Grissett said. "I did it for years and the only help I could seek was Jesus."

Grissett is one of five men currently seeking help from a higher power to combat their addiction of choice.

The program is free and takes the men through five spiritual phases within a year's time.

It also offers a second chance to start new -- much like the name of one of the businesses the men help run during their recovery.

The High Point Community Foundation recently approved a grant to buy a new truck for their transportation needs.

It's community support that's help more than 200 men find a new purpose in life.