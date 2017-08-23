Greensboro man charged with robbing 10 businesses after arrest in Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man, arrested in Virginia for allegedly stealing an automobile, is facing multiple felony charges in connection with robberies of 10 businesses during the last three months, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Darryl Jermaine Watkins, 34, is facing 10 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon for the following incidents:

June 13: Circle K at 3101 Yanceyville St.

June 24: Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St.

June 24: BP at 2750 N. Church S.

June 25: BP at 2712 Lawndale Dr.

June 27: Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave.

July 2: BP at 2750 North Church St.

July 13: Suntrust Bank at 3521 N. Church St.

July 16: Food Lion at 4634 Hicone Rd.

Aug. 10: Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave.

Aug. 12: Sheetz at 4736 U.S. 29 North

Watkins was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 13 after officers there recovered a vehicle stolen from a parking lot at 2906 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro the previous day. Detectives from the Greensboro Police Department linked Watkins to the vehicle theft, which subsequently tied him to the string of commercial robberies, the release said.

Video footage from some of the establishments, along with other forensics, aided detectives in identifying Watkins.

In addition to the 10 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, Watkins faces two counts of motor vehicle theft; one for the Aug. 12 crime; and, another for a previous theft on June 24 from the same parking lot. That vehicle was also recovered.

Both stolen vehicles were unlocked with keys left inside the vehicles.

No one was hurt during any of the crimes.

Watkins is also facing several criminal charges in Virginia. He is currently confined in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond.